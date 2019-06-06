PRIMER REMATE JUDICIAL

Expediente N° 00799-2017-0-1903-JR-CI-01, BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL SCURSAL IQUITOS contra FIDENCIO CARGIA FLORES, MARLENY JIMENEZ CHASQUERO Y EMPRESA INVERSIONES JACKMARFI EIRL sobre Ejecución de Garantías, por orden del Primer Juzgado Civil de Loreto a cargo del Señor Juez Dr. Juan Antonio Vega Tello y Secretario Judicial Gaby Guzmán Chapiama, ha facultado a la Martillera Publica Reg.:189 María Gladys Rojas Tamayo sacar a REMATE EN PRIMERA CONVOCATORIA Bien Inmueble Ubicado Pueblo Joven Belén Mz. 13, Lote 31, Etapa I, Calle 6- Distrito de Belén, Provincia de Maynas, Departamento de Loreto, inscrito en la Partida Electrónica N° P12038177 del Registro de Propiedad Inmueble de la Zona Registral N° IV – Sede Iquitos, Área 106.02 Mt2.- VALOR COMERCIAL: US$ 97,824.80 (Noventa y Siete Mil, Ochocientos Veinticuatro con 80/100 Dólares Americanos). BASE DE REMATE: US$ 65,216.53 (Sesenta y Cinco Mil, Doscientos Dieciséis con 53/100 Dólares Americanos). CARGAS Y GRAVAMENES: Inscripción de Hipoteca Asiento 00014, la sociedad conyugal conformada por Marleny Jiménez Chasquero y Fidencio Garcia Flores, constituyen primera y preferente hipoteca sobre el predio de su propiedad inscrita bajo esta partida, a favor del Banco Continental, hasta por la suma de US$ 77,000.00 Dólares Americanos, DIA Y HORA DEL REMATE: Viernes 21 de Junio del 2019 a Horas 11:30 de la mañana. LUGAR DEL REMATE: AV. GRAU N° 720 (FRENTE PLAZA 28 DE JULIO)-IQUITOS. POSTORES: Entregaran el 10% de la Tasación (Efectivo ó cheque de gerencia), Arancel Judicial (Tributo 07153), DNI y copias. LA COMISION DEL MARTILLERO ES CANCELADA POR EL ADJUDICATARIO. MARTILLERO PÚBLICO: Reg.:189 María Gladys Rojas Tamayo Email: subasta_martillo@hotmail.com; Iquitos Junio 2019.

MARIA GLADYS ROJAS TAMAYO

Martillero Público

Reg. N° 189

